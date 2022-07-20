ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Wharf will be hosting an exciting weekend with many events taking place on their property, including a concert by the Doobie Brothers on Saturday, July 23.

The Doobie Brothers concert is set to start Saturday at 8 p.m. with gates opening for “W Club” members at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the general public. Parts of Wharf Parkway and Main Street will be closed, so concert-goers will need to go alternate ways to reach parking areas.

Parking map for the Doobie Brothers concert

These two streets will be closed due to the Blue Marlin Grand Championship happening. The event was originally scheduled to start on July 14 but due to weather, the championship was pushed back a week. The Blue Marlin Grand Championship will now begin on Thursday, July 21 with the final tournament weigh-in beginning at 5 p.m., an hour and a half before the amphitheater opens.