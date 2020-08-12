‘Don’t listen to the people that don’t like ya’ll.’ Little girl makes donation to local police

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Don’t listen to the people that don’t like ya’ll. I love cops.” That’s the message from Sienna Hadley.
She saved her money through the summer to purchase treats for the Bay Minette Police Department. She delivered them yesterday.
Police Chief Al Tolbert said the police department is “very thankful for our community and the support we receive daily from citizens in our community.”
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile selected as potential location for dismantlement of retired aircraft carrier Enterprise
- New York, several other states order Sturgis bikers to quarantine when they return home from massive motorcycle rally
- Legends ride helps local charities during Sturgis rally
- Florida family sues after video surfaces of police handcuffing 8-year-old at school
- The best cities for saving money in the U.S.