‘Don’t listen to the people that don’t like ya’ll.’ Little girl makes donation to local police

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — “Don’t listen to the people that don’t like ya’ll. I love cops.” That’s the message from Sienna Hadley.

She saved her money through the summer to purchase treats for the Bay Minette Police Department. She delivered them yesterday.

Police Chief Al Tolbert said the police department is “very thankful for our community and the support we receive daily from citizens in our community.”  

