Donor cancelations limit supply, LifeSouth needs donations

Baldwin County

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – LifeSouth Community Blood Center needs donations now more than ever with the coronavirus threat.

Donations are needed Thursday until 5 p.m. at Baldwin EMC on Highway 59 in Summerdale.

Donations go to Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Mobile Infirmary, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital.

LifeSouth has had many cancelations over the last week from high schools and colleges, which are now shutdown to the coronavirus concerns.

