Donor cancelations limit supply, LifeSouth needs donations

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – LifeSouth Community Blood Center needs donations now more than ever with the coronavirus threat.
Donations are needed Thursday until 5 p.m. at Baldwin EMC on Highway 59 in Summerdale.
Donations go to Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, Mobile Infirmary, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital.
LifeSouth has had many cancelations over the last week from high schools and colleges, which are now shutdown to the coronavirus concerns.
LATEST STORIES:
- Santa Rosa County beaches to stay open, use CDC guidelines
- Santa Rosa County lists feeding program drive-thru sites for students
- Tulsi Gabbard ends run for presidency, puts support behind Biden
- Venice canal water appears clear, fish visible as people shelter from coronavirus
- Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths, registering 3,405 dead