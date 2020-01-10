Donations collected for injured cat “Heather” in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. – (WKRG) — The Azalea City Cat Coalition is collecting donations to help care for a young tortoiseshell cat needing surgery. A post on the non-profit group’s Facebook page Thursday night states the kitten, named ‘Heather’, is a rescue from the Daphne Animal Shelter. She was found on the side of a road badly injured.

According to the group, she needs surgery to remove her right eyeball and close the socket.

She’s currently being treated at Parvin Animal Clinic in Spanish Fort.

Heather is described as having a sweet temperament and she will be up for adoption when she’s well.

If you’d like to made a donation, go to https://azaleacitycats.org/