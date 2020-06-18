Donate to the 2020 Boys & Girls Club virtual telethon on WKRG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is helping the Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama by hosting a virtual telethon Tuesday, June 23 from the WKRG studios.

All-day, in every newscast, you will be able to call the station and pledge a one-time or recurring donation to help us reach our $50,000 goal.

HOW TO DONATE:

CALL THE VIRTUAL PHONE BANK # (833)-998-2582

DONATE ONLINE AT BGCSOUTHAL.ORG

DONATION PACKAGES:

$500: TRANSFORMATIONAL GIFT- Supports re-opening efforts

$250: Provides one week's worth of virtual mentoring and support for 30 kids/teens

$100: Provides 10 hours of resiliency training for staff

$50: Purchases a STEM and arts kit that can be used by all youth

$25: Purchases one week of Club on the Go supplies for 10 kids

Purchases one week of Club on the Go supplies for 10 kids Any amount is welcome.

Austal, the largest employer in the Mobile County region, has pledged to match every dollar donated to the Our City Our Future Telethon.

The new “CARES Act” means more donations are tax-deductible:

Give $300, Get $300

Deduct donations up to 100% of Adjusted Gross Income!

Corporations can now deduct up to 25% of taxable income!

