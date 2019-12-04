Donaldson wins Comeback Award

Atlanta Braves Josh Donaldson runs the bases after a home run against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Tami Chappell)

Mobile area native Josh Donaldson has been named the 2019 National League Comeback Player of the Year.

Donaldson signed a one year contract with Atlanta and played in 155 games for the Braves, hitting 37 homers with 94 RBIs. He lead the team in WAR, hitting .259 with 100 walks, and driving in 94 runs. His defense at third base was stellar.

After winning the American League MVP in 2015 with Toronto, Donaldson was plagued by injuries the next three seasons. After his quality 2019 season with Atlanta, Donaldson is now one of the most coveted free agents in baseball.

Donaldson will turn 24 Sunday.

He played at Mobile’s Faith Academy and at Auburn University.