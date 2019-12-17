Dollar General gives $10K to two Gulf Shores schools

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas came early for two Gulf Shores schools to the tune of $10,000 thanks to Dollar General.

Gulf Shores Middle School along with Gulf Shores High School received checks for $5,000 each as part of Dollar General’s “12 Days of Giving” program.

Principals Kyle McCartney and Cindy Veazey and students from both schools on hand to accept the generous gift and they already have plans for the money.

District and local managers were on hand for the donation and tell News 5 Dollar General’s founder dropped out of school to provide for his family so the “12 Days of Giving” is his way supporting literacy while giving back to communities.

