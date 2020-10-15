Dogs of Elberta double homicide victims on their way back to family, suspect expected in court Thursday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators say Ryan Frazier’s dog Buddy was key in identifying him, as well as his colleague Joshua Carroll on Oct. 8, when their bodies were found on the side of Highway 59 in Elberta. Buddy is now on his way back to Washington State, where Frazier is from.

“That dog had some identifying info that led us to a previous owner of the dog, an area where the dog was form,” said Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. “We matched that up with a partial name and slowly started to identify one of the victims. Once we got that done, things started to snowball.”

Family members of Carroll’s tell us his dog, Baloo, is on his way back home as well.

The Sheriff’s Office says Buddy was key in helping them identify the victims in the Elberta double homicide.

The Baldwin County District Attorney signed off on a transfer Wednesday, allowing a deputy to transport the suspect Antwon Smith from Mobile Metro Jail to the Baldwin County Jail.

Smith is charged with capital murder. Investigators say Smith shot the men multiple times and left them for dead on the side of the road. Investigators believe the victims met up with Smith to buy drugs.

Family members say both victims were fathers.

Frazier’s go fund me page can be found here. Carroll’s can be found here.

