DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robin is a dog currently up for adoption at the Daphne Animal Shelter. She was hit by a car in Daphne several months ago and brought to the city’s animal shelter. She’s doing much better after surgery, but she still needs to find a good home.

“We’re going to demolish the old building, so we need to find a place for our animals. Shelter is a loose word for what we have. It’s more of a pound, so the need has been there for us to do something,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

She’s not alone. Currently, six dogs need a home before construction on the new $4 million animal shelter begins. LeJeune says the city will receive help from the Baldwin County Animal Shelter and neighboring facilities if needed during the upcoming project.

“We want people to come and take these animals in because they’re so sweet and they just want to be loved. We want them to be taken care of before all of the craziness and we start scrambling on trying to force them on the county and other facilities,” he explained.

A small, portable building will be used to hold short-term strays during construction, but LeJeune says they’ll only be able to accommodate four animals at a time.

“That’s mainly for dogs that have owners and they’ve gotten out and our animal control has got them and it’s a temporary hold until they can come back,” said the mayor.

By this time next year, the Daphne Animal Shelter will have space for 22 dogs, 22 cats and medical rooms with indoor and outdoor features throughout. The current shelter is approximately 900 square feet. The new shelter will be 9,000 square feet, heated and cooled with sound-proof technology.

“It’s going to be a state of the art facility. We’re going to have classrooms in there, a great place for people to meet and greet, separation of animals from medium-sized dogs to large dogs, to cats and kittens,” said Mayor LeJeune.

If you can help by adopting or fostering a dog you’re urged to call the animal shelter as soon as possible.