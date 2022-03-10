SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Scared, traumatized and uneasy in their new surroundings: these eleven dogs at the Baldwin County Animal shelter in Summerdale are survivors.

“They were all in really good health,” said animal control officer Dixie Donald, although their fur was still matted with feces even after being bathed.

A citizen complaint led authorities to a trailer on Meadow Dove Lane in Silverhill. Donald went inside the trailer and couldn’t believe what she saw.

“It was, it was, I don’t have any words for it,” Donald Said. “It was insane.”

It would take six truckloads to get all of the dogs out. “Whenever we got the call, we were thinking 20 maybe 30 and we just kept bringing them out and kept bringing them out and kept bringing them out.”

All of the dogs were taken to the Baldwin County Animal Shelter, given baths, health checks and then the majority were taken to a shelter in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

“We don’t have that many kennels open. With the amount of dogs we already have it was hard for us to take in 51 dogs safely and keep them here safely,” said Donald.

Gilmer Edwards was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. He remains in the Baldwin County Jail. It is not the first time he has faced these types of charges. In 2015, Edwards and Tana Brooks were living at the same address. At that time both were charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment. Investigators found unlivable conditions, piles of garbage, feces covering the floor. Their son was removed from their custody. So were two dogs, ten cats and a bird.

This time, Donald says the conditions were very similar.

“The amount of feces on the floor was disgusting, the smell you couldn’t handle it,” said Donald.

It’s something she hopes she never sees again.

“We get a lot of complaints and we didn’t think it was going to be that bad but this one was that bad,” said Donald. “It was bad.”

All of the dogs were surrendered to the shelter which means they will not have to wait until the criminal charges are settled before being adopted into good homes.