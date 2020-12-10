Dog viciously attacked in Robertsdale, owner warns residents to stay alert

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Sherise Stinnett and her husband live along Highway 90 in Robertsdale. She says sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning her dog Jax went missing.

“He’s just a kind-hearted soul. He’d go visit the neighbors and come back home,” she said.

Stinnett says Jax never roams far from the property, so when she couldn’t find him she started to worry. She got a call later in the day from a veterinarian.

“That’s kind of crazy because that’s 3 miles from us and Jax was in no condition to walk. They tried to do emergency surgery. His oxygen dropped so they had to wake him up,” she added.

Jax had either been dropped off on the steps of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in Robertsdale, or he had walked the long distance with his injury. Either way, she was glad a deputy found him and rushed him to the vet.

Stinnett fears someone snatched Jax from her yard and sometime overnight he was attacked by another animal.

“Blood vessels are exposed. The top of his neck there are huge gouges and of course there’s one that actually goes all the way through,” she continued.

Now, Sherise is warning pet owners to stay alert.

“We think that he was taken and used as bait,” she said.

Those suspicions haven’t been confirmed by the BCSO, but Sherise urges people living nearby to keep an eye on their pets. She says Jax will undergo several surgeries in the coming days and his recovery will take some time.

“He’s struggling, but he shouldn’t have to. You know, he shouldn’t have to,” Stinnett added.

