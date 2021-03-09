Dog shot by technician in Baldwin County loses leg, tech claims animal was aggressive

WARNING: Some images may be graphic for some viewers.

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) – WKRG News 5 first reported the story Monday night of a homeowner’s claims that an internet service technician shot his dog last Wednesday.

“He told him then that we had a pit bull in the yard and that he was very friendly. All he had to do was pet him, but that if he didn’t feel safe we would come back,” said Darrell Roberts.

Roberts says they told the technician they were at the store and could be home within 15 minutes if needed. He says 30 minutes later his phone rang and it was the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office letting him know their dog Sniper had been shot.

“It’s a bad situation when somebody can show up on your property with a gun and feel threatened and shoot your dog,” he said.









Sniper’s left leg was removed after emergency surgery. A report was filed with the BCSO. The technician claimed the dog was aggressive, according to deputies.

“We know our dog very well and we know he’s not going to do anything to anyone. It is very discouraging, concerning, scary, all of that,” said Roberts.

CenturyLink’s parent company, Lumen Technologies, acknowledges the incident saying the ordeal is “truly heartbreaking”. They confirm the technician was a contract employee working for another company on their behalf.

“The contractor was let go as he was in possession of a firearm while working on our project,” they continued.

“If you’re having anybody come on site to do any kind of work you may want to question do you have a gun, what is your policy for a firearm because a lot of people can’t be home when these service providers come out and do these things,” added Roberts.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says there is no active criminal investigation into the shooting since it appears the actions were out of self defense. Sniper’s owners say they want to make sure something is done so that something like this doesn’t happen again. Looking back the owners wish the technician would have called if he was worried about the family dog on the property. The family is looking at legal options to ensure other pet owners aren’t in a similar situation in the future.