Dog put down after owner says he was shot in Robertsdale (WKRG)

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Life isn’t the same since Saturday for Geena Alvarez. “He was just my best friend. He was there through pretty much a lot,” she explained.

Her dog, Kane, who typically stays on the property, managed to escape that morning and when he returned home she knew right away something wasn’t right.

“He had a swollen leg. He wasn’t breathing right,”’said Alvarez.

She rushed him to an emergency veterinary clinic in Mobile, thinking at first he may have been struck by a car. But, a closer look revealed something more devastating.

“When the vet did his exam and he shaved right there there was a bullet hole. They said a .22, I think. In the X-ray it shows that it went through his abdomen,” she described Wednesday.

She was forced to put down her two-year-old pit bull mix, leaving her with a lot of questions as to what could have happened on her quiet street and who would have shot her dog.

“I’m thinking he was either chasing after something, or someone got scared, and they shot at him maybe a warning shot. I don’t know,” she said.

Alvarez tells us Kane was gentle and never acted aggressively towards anyone. “He loved everybody,” Alvarez added. She wants to make sure other dog owners living near Hwy. 90 and Cardinal Blvd. are more careful, hoping a tragic ending like this doesn’t happen for someone else.

“Try to keep your dogs close. Love on them because life is short. Kiss them and whenever you do, think of Kane,” Alvarez said.