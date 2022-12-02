BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The dog who was on the run for five weeks with a jug on his head has found a forever home, according to a Facebook post from the Bay Minette Animal Control Lost/Found & Adoptable Pets.

Duke, previously given the nickname ‘JugHead’, was freed from the plastic jug on Nov. 21.

Bay Minette Animal Control Officer Ashlynn Hale previously told News 5 they set up a trap to catch ‘JugHead’ and they would give him antibiotics to get him back healthy.

On Dec. 2, Duke went to his new home.

“He has made an amazing recovery and is ready for another chance at life,” reads the post. “His wounds have healed and so have our hears, as we were able to help this sweet guy be able to trust again!”