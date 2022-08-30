ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day you see a manatee up close and personal, especially one that tries to play with your pet dog.

Flip, the dog, was wading in the water at Bear Point in Orange Beach when out of nowhere manatees splashed around him. His owner, Sage Taylor, was recording Flip in the water when the manatees came up around Flip.

Taylor said at first, she thought the splashing was from sharks but later realized they were manatees. Flip was fine and made it back to land safely.

Flip back on dry land, Credit: Sage Taylor

Recently, some manatees have been spotted near the shoreline in Orange Beach at the Turquoise Place Resort and on Dog River in Mobile.