DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Residents in Olde Towne Daphne are pushing for enforcement and more accountability after a dog was attacked and mauled to death by a dog off leash on Main Street. Dogs are supposed to be on a leash in the city, but that’s not always what happens, according to neighbors.

“My wife and our son have been walking our dog in the Olde Towne Daphne neighborhood and had an occasion where the dog was attacked by another dog,” said Jason Botop. His dog was attacked last year.

Several dog attacks reportedly happened in Olde Towne Daphne over the last year. In each case we’re told a dog off leash is to blame.

“This dog came up and within a minute had at least a third of my dog’s head in its jaws,” said a concerned resident who didn’t want to be identified.

She tells us in January 2021 a dog came barreling out of a home towards her and her pup. She says the animal was in full attack mode and knew what it was after.

“My dog screamed, literally screamed, the entire time,” she added.

Just two weeks ago, the weekend of Feb. 19, is when a neighborhood dog was killed by another one. Residents say owners need to be held accountable.

“We know it is an issue in our neighborhood and I think it’s a curable issue,” said Botop.

The City of Daphne does have a leash ordinance, but it’s clear not everyone follows it. It states that dogs are to be confined to their property in an enclosed area or on a leash at all times. The city’s website says if an animal control officer witnesses a dog roaming loose the animal will be impounded or the owner will receive a citation.

Residents say they understand it’s not possible for the city to respond to every call, but they believe pet owners should be more aware and say there’s no excuse for attacks to happen.

“They need to understand the unexpected because dogs are driven by instinct,” said a resident.

The city asks that you contact Daphne Animal Control to report each incident so that it is documented. We’ve reached out to Daphne Police who oversee the enforcement of the ordinance with animal control. We wanted to know how many reports have been filed in Olde Towne Daphne and how often the leash ordinance is enforced. So far we have not heard back.