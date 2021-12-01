Do not approach: Foley Police looking for domestic violence suspect

(WKRG) Foley Police say Dylan DeJuan Bradley fled an attempted traffic stop. He is wanted for domestic violence.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The search for a man wanted for violating a domestic violence protection order continued Wednesday after the suspect fled from an attempted traffic stop Tuesday night, flipped his vehicle on Highway 98, and fled the scene on foot.

Foley Police said in a news release that Dylan DeJuan Bradley, 20, “has shown a propensity for violence and should not be approached.”

Bradley is wanted for violation for protection from abuse order and domestic violence criminal mischief against an ex-girlfriend, according to the release.

Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock told WKRG News 5 that Bradley’s girlfriend broke up with him, but he continued to threaten her.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Foley Police at (251) 943-4431. You’re asked to use caution if you see Bradley in the area.