FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Martin Luther King, Jr. once said “If I can’t do great things, I can do small things in a great way.” That was never more on display than in Fairhope as a hundred or so residents of Baldwin County marched in honor of the civil rights leader Monday.

One of the most diverse crowds in recent memory came together in Fairhope marching along Section Street. Every step in honor of the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“It is important for us to come together as a diverse group,” said associate minister of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church Clyde Jones.

Black, white, young, old, rich and poor. “A lot of different people from all different backgrounds, all different churches, and so forth. We are just much stronger as a diverse group,” said Jones.

Marchers make their way down Section Street in downtown Fairhope Monday.

“I think it’s good to see how far everyone has come,” said marcher Amari Yeilding. “For everyone to be together. The diversity is great. It’s just great that everyone is out here.”

It was much different back in the ’60s. David Wetzel remembers marching with King. “Very peaceful, very strong, very quiet, very solemn. The hatred that was being thrown at us was unreal and nobody reacted, just didn’t pay any attention.”

What strides have been made since, “I love it,” added Jones. “That’s what it should be.”

The civil rights leader no doubt would be proud.