Divers needed for ‘Dive for Debris’ event at Gulf State Park Pier

GULF SHORES, Ala, (WKRG) — Calling all scuba divers! Volunteers are needed this weekend to dive or snorkel for a few hours under Gulf State Park Pier for a little clean-up.

What’s under the pier? Maybe sunglasses, car keys, a phone or two and unfortunately lots of fishing line and garbage. Certified divers are being asked to register for the “Dive for Debris” event on Sunday to check it out all while doing a good deed. So far, 10 divers have registered.

Rebuilt after Hurricane Ivan and opened for more than a decade, there is a lot of stuff underneath the structure. One of the requirements by NOAA for the rebuild is removing that debris.

“Dive for Debris” starts Sunday morning at 8 o’clock. Volunteers that register will get a parking pass and a free tank of air from the Down Under Dive Shop, who is partnering with the Park for the event. Snorkelers are also welcome to help out in the shallows.

The pier will be open to sightseers but no fishing until noon or until the clean-up is finished.