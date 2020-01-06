Diverging Diamond lane closures; project enters final phase

MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) For months, we have watched as construction crews transform the interchange at I-10 and the Malbis exit.

“Trafficwise, it’s been a little rough but it eases on, the day goes by a little quicker every now and then but you get in those traffic jams it will hurt you,” says driver Logan Clark.

A rough cut, so far, of a diverging diamond interchange. “It is taking a little bit of a toll because it is a little bit of chaos and people like to avoid chaos,” says business owner Kevin Spriggs.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 7, crews will begin closing lanes between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day as the final phase of the project gets underway.

“I don’t know how it works but I’ll figure it out.” To help, the Alabama Department of Transportation has produced a video that shows in detail the flow of traffic to get you safely where you want to go. “The diverging diamond concept should cut the traffic light cycles in half which will definitely improve the movement of traffic.”

It may look confusing but it is expected to be the perfect solution to a growing problem. “We have to have help with the traffic,” says Jill Baker. “Especially with more people coming this way. So, I’m all for it.”

Clark agrees, “They say it’s going to be better for everybody though. I hope it is. I hope it gets us going a lot quicker. Oh man, it would be a lot better.”

ALDOT has also set up a facebook page where you can see the latest updates, schedules and study that video. It’s called Eastern Shore Diverging Diamond Interchange. The project is expected to be finished by late spring.

