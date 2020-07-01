Diverging Diamond/181 reopens to traffic Wednesday morning

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a big morning in Baldwin County. The long-awaited Diverging Diamond is open to traffic as of this morning. Two days ago this intersection had blinding lighting rigs that turned the darkness into daylight for 24-hour a day work, that’s gone and now you’re on your own to navigate this new interchange.

ALDOT officials have said this project is meant to increase the ease of traffic flow, increase a driver’s visibility, make it easier to get on and off the interstate and reduce the odds of a traffic collision.

A lot of the detour traffic along Highway 90 went past a Malbis subdivision. Homeowners there I spoke to earlier in the week were optimistic that this is progress and the project will help traffic congestion in the area.