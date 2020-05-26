Diver talks about encounter with Great White Shark south of Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A group of friends from the Birmingham area were spearfishing Saturday south of Orange Beach when they encountered something about 135 feet below the water’s surface.

“I had actually already shot my two snapper. I was with a couple of dive buddies of mine Forest Phillips and Jo Jo Bates,” said Chase Tucker.

As they dove down deeper Tucker quickly realized the group had an unwelcome visitor.

”You see the distinct characteristics of a white shark you know the jagged gray line with the really sharp color change between the gray and the white and I knew immediately what I was looking at,” he said.

He posted a YouTube video of the great white shark encounter once they were safely back on the boat. It was a frightening ordeal he won’t soon forget.

”Maybe 80% of our dives deal with sharks. This was definitely different. This was a situation where you want to get out of the water,” he said.

The group plans to be back in the area within a few weeks.

