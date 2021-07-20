Ditches cleared near Foley cemetery where caskets floated up during heavy rains

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — As the rain fell Tuesday morning, city crews in Foley were out early, clearing ditches in Beulah Heights.

“They should have been doing it, though,” says James Heard, who has lived here all his life.

Five inches of rain fell in Foley in just a few hours Friday, pushing water out of the ditches, flowing a foot deep through Southside Baptist Cemetery and forcing one casket completely out of a grave and another to the surface. “When something like that happens, you can’t stop God’s work, I understand that, but you can try to make things better,” Quincy Roper said.

That’s what city councilwoman Vera Quaites says she wants to do. She saw what happened Friday. “I really hate that this happened, that they even had to receive a call like that.” She not only represents Beulah Heights on the city council, but she also lives here and says this has been an ongoing problem for years. “We are going to do whatever we can to help.”

Including, she says, taking a look at a ditch filled in by the city that neighbors say is part of the problem. “We are going to have the engineer to re-look at that, re-evaluate that to make sure we are not creating problems rather than try to fix them.”

Tuesday morning, crews clearing ditches were met with a skeptical eye. “That’s their job,” Roper said. “They should have been doing it. It should have been done a long time ago.”

Promises have been made before in Beulah Heights. Folks who live here know there’s only one guarantee: “The water has to go somewhere.”