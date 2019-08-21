Dissecting Summerdale PD’s “Wanted Wednesday” posts

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nowadays, essentially all law enforcement agencies use social media. Some try to capitalize on the platform, some only use it for emergencies.

Regardless, in an age where people are constantly scrolling through feeds, it can take something a little different to get noticed. That was Summerdale PD’s hope with its “Wanted Wednesday” initiative. It’s a weekly post that features someone with a warrant out for them, and uses humor, emojis, hashtags, and a makeshift wanted poster.

“We gained a ton of popularity and now we use it of course for the humor side but also for getting people we have not been able to get in contact with as far as outstanding warrants,” said Officer Kris Baldner, who manages the department’s Facebook. He says the Wanted Wednesday posts also led to more popularity for other important information the department sent out through Facebook.

