BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala, (WKRG) — Marcus McKillion, 24, is back in handcuffs charged with exposing himself at a retail shop on the Eastern Shore.

“On top of exposing himself he was performing a sexual act on himself in public in the store on one of the aisles,” said Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber.

This wasn’t the first time. Last month in Bay Minette he was arrested and convicted of indecent exposure after an incident at Walmart that’s when police got his phone and discovered McKillion had recorded what he was doing. “There are multiple videos and it is despicable and disturbing to see what he was doing,” said Bay Minette Police Sgt. Robert Gates.

What may be more disturbing, Chief Barber said McKillion uploaded those videos to porn sites on the internet. “There are a lot of these videos that depict very explicit things that he was doing in public. My concern is in a very short period of time that he was becoming more brazen. There are victims that are victims of more than indecent exposure.”

After a second conviction for indecent exposure in Alabama, subsequent charges become felonies. Barber believes the only way for McKillion to be stopped is for more victims to come forward. “Disturbing and disgusting, I just can’t believe he would be doing this type of acts in public. That was somebody’s daughter, wife mother it could be my wife.”

At last check, McKillion remains behind bars. If more victims come forward law enforcement says there is a better chance that’s where he will stay.