BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — You may hear gunshots and sirens Monday at a Bay Minette landmark. Coastal Alabama Community College is playing host to a disaster drill. The exercise will run from 8 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon in the Branch Business Center and Tyson Building.

According to a news release: “This exercise will provide critical training to emergency responders, including the College’s Nursing Department, the Coastal Alabama Police Department, Baldwin Area Mutual Tactical Response Team, North Baldwin Infirmary, MedStar, Bay Minette Fire Department, AirCare, and Baldwin County EMA.” After the drill, the participating agencies will debrief.