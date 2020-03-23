Disappointment, understanding after Fairhope Pier closure

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Fairhope City council gather tonight to vote on recent closures to the city’s public spaces. Mayor Karin Wilson ordered public parks, the city beach and the beloved Fairhope Pier closed to help slow the risk of COVID-19.

Since Sunday night Fairhope Police Officers have been guarding the entrance to the Fairhope Pier at the top of the hill. As day broke they were still there and no one was on the boardwalk. Reaction from people out for their morning stroll was mixed.

“I don’t like it, I think we’re way overreacting there are people who are going to be sick of course but we also have to have faith in our God, in our country everything else,” said Kathy McGuire. Some went out on their walk this morning unaware of the recent closures.

“I think it’s probably the right thing to do,’ said Joe McEnerney. A lot of people were sad to lose another public space.

“I’m not happy about it, I guess we have to do what we have to do but it seems like these aren’t spring breakers these are just the families that are locked up in their homes trying to get some relief,” said Eric Kristfelt. Saturday News 5 stopped by the Fairhope Pier to see relatively large crowds of people.

