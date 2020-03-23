Disappointment, understanding after Fairhope Pier closure

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Fairhope City council gather tonight to vote on recent closures to the city’s public spaces. Mayor Karin Wilson ordered public parks, the city beach and the beloved Fairhope Pier closed to help slow the risk of COVID-19.

Since Sunday night Fairhope Police Officers have been guarding the entrance to the Fairhope Pier at the top of the hill. As day broke they were still there and no one was on the boardwalk. Reaction from people out for their morning stroll was mixed.

“I don’t like it, I think we’re way overreacting there are people who are going to be sick of course but we also have to have faith in our God, in our country everything else,” said Kathy McGuire. Some went out on their walk this morning unaware of the recent closures.

“I think it’s probably the right thing to do,’ said Joe McEnerney. A lot of people were sad to lose another public space.

“I’m not happy about it, I guess we have to do what we have to do but it seems like these aren’t spring breakers these are just the families that are locked up in their homes trying to get some relief,” said Eric Kristfelt. Saturday News 5 stopped by the Fairhope Pier to see relatively large crowds of people.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories