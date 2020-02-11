Disabled veteran’s missing service dog located

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Early Saturday night, police say a man fired his rifle at Ashley Gates Apartments in Daphne because children were playing too loudly. It happened just blocks from the police department and led to a brief standoff. Now one of the children who ran for his life is telling the story. “This man walks out on his balcony and starts screaming at us. At first, he said he was going to call the police and we start walking away until he said he had a gun and we start running.” Chris Williams and four of his friends had been playing basketball but he ran straight to his dad, Bryan Williams. “When police arrived and we’re walking over to him the guy just fired off a shot.”

53-year-old William Howard Wood, Jr. was arrested after his building was evacuated and a brief standoff with police.