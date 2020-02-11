Disabled veteran’s missing service dog located

UPDATE (10:01 a.m.) — Abbie has been found, the dog’s owner tells News 5.
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A viewer wrote WKRG News 5 Sunday to report that her husband’s service dog, Abbie, has gone missing. The husband is a disabled veteran, and Abbie helps him cope with his PTSD.
The dog has been missing since about 10pm Sunday evening. The couple is staying at the Alabama Coast Campground in Foley.
A lost dog flyer accompanied the viewer’s email.
