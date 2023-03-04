DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of students spent the day learning how to be leaders and encouraging others. It may look hectic, but these students are spending the bulk of their Saturday morning learning CPR.

This valuable life-saving skill is just one part of the day-long conference organized by student members of the Daphne Diamond Dolls. It’s a mentorship program for middle school girls.

Saturday’s event included sessions on leadership, journaling, and etiquette. It was organized by the students and the middle schoolers also invited high school students from Daphne’s Project Outreach. Organizers say the Diamond Dolls is a program to encourage young women during what can be a difficult time in middle school.

“In Elementary you have one teacher, now you have seven, and then you think puberty is there, bodies are changing minds are changing they’re trying to find their voice and this is why we do what they do,” said Diamond Doll Mentor Jamie Franklin. Parents echo some of these sentiments. Kenya Helderman has a daughter in the program.

“I think with this group it’s preparing them, academically, socially, and an abundance of self-confidence,” said Helderman.