GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — After breaking ground just 18 months ago, Legendary Marine’s state-of-the-art marina is starting to take shape along the intra-coastal waterway off Waterway Village Boulevard West.

“It really is amazing how fast it’s gone and how much it’s exceeded our expectations,” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said at a “Topping Off Party” for the massive boat barn.

New attractions including a Margaritaville Restaurant, retail shops and other entertainment coming to the development were also revealed at the event.

“The primary thing for the whole community is we are actually building an entertainment plaza,” Legendary Chairman and CEO Peter Bos said.

Along with the other amenities Craft said this development offers something Gulf Shores doesn’t currently have.

“We don’t have anywhere really in town you can launch your boat,” Craft said. “We have a boat ramp here, but there is nowhere here you can store your boat and keep it.”

The first phase, which includes both dry and wet dock storage for boats, is expected to next year. The rest of the development will take more time but will be worth the wait, according to Bos.

“This is an active, live, fun place to go,” Bos said. “It’s a place where you will have bars and restaurants,” and when it’s finished, it will be a new destination on the other coastline of Gulf Shores.