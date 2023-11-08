GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Construction of Embassy Suites Gulf Shores began last week, according to developers.

DD Partners, LLC, Peachtree Group and Woodbine Development Corporation are working together to construct the full-service resort. DD Partners and Woodbine are working together on the development and asset management while Peachtree will manage operations for the resort upon completion in summer 2025.

“We are excited to have Embassy Suites breaking ground here in Gulf Shores. This is the type of transformative project we envisioned for our beach area when we adopted Vision 2025,” Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft said. “Having a high-end, full-service hotel with significant conference space in the heart of our beach district will boost our shoulder seasons, support local businesses year-round, and be a catalyst for higher quality redevelopment in this area.”

Hotel features:

Eight stories

257 all-suite beachfront guestrooms

Lobby bar and restaurant

Rooftop amenity with a bar and grille

Pool deck and outdoor entertainment venue

13,620 square feet of enclosed meeting and pre-function space (includes 7,800 square foot ballroom)

The resort will sit right off of 59 and Beach Boulevard, right across from the Gulf Place.

Gulf Shores Public Information Officer said the resort brings a lot of opportunities to our area.

“It’s going to be a very exciting development for Gulf Shores,” Brown said. “It’s going to bring us additional jobs; it’ll bring us additional business opportunities.”

Brown also explained this resort will be one of a kind in Gulf Shores.

“This is really the first of this kind, full-service, resort-style hotel that is in the heart of our walking district and beach district,” Brown said.

The construction site sits right in front of multiple local restaurants, we stopped by an eatery to talk with them about their thoughts on the multi-million dollar resort.

Kody Phillips, General Manager at Desoto’s says he and his team are a little concerned about the two-year construction.

“Our main concern is right now, is the two-year construction going on is the construction workers parking and taking up our parking, but in the long run this is a good thing for Gulf Shores,” Phillips said.