FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, recently purchased two pieces of land, one on Lawrence Road and another off Dyer Road in Fairhope, with plans to build new townhomes. But they say the city has added new requirements for development, so now the company is suing the city.

Fairhope city leaders are now raising concerns. Greg Bordenkircher, 68 Ventures’ general council, said the company has done everything Fairhope has asked them to.

“And really what we are claiming is we didn’t receive due process from the City of Fairhope in our building process,” Bordenkircher said.

68 Ventures met with the City of Fairhope leaders before purchasing the two properties. Bordenkircher said city leaders told the company that as long as they meet the requirements, the city will not be opposed to the developments.

But Bordenkircher said after the company started the process, Fairhope began adding new requirements, requirements Bordenkircher said the development company fulfilled.

“As we worked through the different building processes, the rules and regulations for the building, every time they wanted something, we added it, every time we wanted a study, we did that, whether it was wildlife or water, or soil conservation, all those were done,” Bordenkircher said.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the City of Fairhope. Representatives said, “City officials want to decline making a statement, citing pending litigation”

68 Ventures is taking their concerns to federal court.

“So really the only thing we want is a fair set of rules, no other rules of the game before the play, three balls, three strikes you’re out, if it’s four, that’s great, and then for those to be equally applied regardless to who the homeowner is, or the real estate owner is,” Bordenkircher said.

The City of Fairhope has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit.