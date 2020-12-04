DEVELOPING: Reports of loud boom, shaking in Baldwin County, Northwest Florida

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has received several reports of a loud boom and buildings shaking in Baldwin County and Northwest Florida Friday afternoon.
We are looking into what the cause could be.
At this time, 12:45 p.m., the USGS Earthquake Map does not report an earthquake has occurred in our area.
