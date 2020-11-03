Developer planning to take a look at trees leaning over neighboring subdivision

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents along a stretch of the Sweet Gum subdivision bordering a developer’s property have been anxious about neighboring trees since Hurricane Sally.

Liz Young, on behalf of eight homeowners, said she tried repeatedly to get in touch with the owner of R&P Developments LLC to address the issue – but to no avail. They were particularly apprehensive about the precarious trees ahead of Hurricane Zeta. Young said none ended up falling on their property during that storm, but now – more are leaning.

We called both of the numbers she was given multiple times last week. One was out of service, the other just rang and rang.

But when we called Monday, we got in touch with Bill Patterson, who said our message was the first he had heard of it, and that he would be happy to get in touch with Young and her neighbors and check it out.

“If it’s something we can address legitimately without getting the county on our back, we’ll be glad to take care of it, we don’t want anyone to get hurt or have anyone else’s property damaged from something off of our property,” Patterson said.

He did add that while he wants to remove any dangerous trees, he has limitations because the Sweet Gum subdivision voted in the past saying they wanted a barrier between them and the adjacent neighborhood.

