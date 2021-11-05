Devastation to excitement as Foley YMCA readies for re-opening

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The YMCA in Foley is still recovering after it was nearly destroyed last year by Hurricane Sally.

YMCA Regional Executive Director Kim Hillman recalls how the building looked after the hurricane hit Foley.

“We got here, it was devastating,” said Hillman. “It makes me want to cry to think about it.”

Foley’s Snook Family YMCA may have looked fine outside, but “everything inside was hanging, it was flooded it was just it was unrecognizable,” says Hillman.

Fourteen months later the Y is in the final stages of rebuilding. It has taken some time but folks at the Y are proving to be stronger than the storm says Hillman.

“As much as it looks like there is a ton to do the majority really is done. All the structural things are done, most of the painting is done, all of the flooring is down except for the strength-type flooring, the specialized flooring that we are still waiting for.”

The Y’s flooring along with some of the lighting fixtures are caught up in shipping delays but the gym, exercise rooms and pools are almost done.

“It’s just what they call ‘finishes’ what we have left to do,” says Hillman.

That’s good news for the thousands of members that depend on the YMCA. “What was devastating at the time is now exciting that it is going to be bigger and better before,” says Hillman.

Because of the shipping delays, a reopening date has not been finalized yet. Employees at the YMCA hope to have a soft opening sometime next month and that the doors stay open for good.