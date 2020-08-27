Design team to meet with Summerdale residents on downtown revitalization project

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a big week for those living in Summerdale. The town was chosen by Design Alabama for a new project to help revitalize the downtown area.

“What do they want to see in Summerdale? What do they need? What do they dream that they could have access to right here in Summerdale,” said Shannon Carlson, Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Summerdale.

Currently, the downtown area has little to offer, but officials want to change that.

“We have so much potential for arts and culture and recreation and this team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Carlson.

Design Alabama will meet with residents Thursday night starting at 5:30 p.m. The group wants to hear ideas on how to best utilize the downtown area.

“We know what a great place we have here in Summerdale and its great when others and especially the professionals come and see the potential here and want to be a part of this excitement as well,” added Carlson.

7 Design Alabama staff members will be in town through Saturday working with officials and residents on ways to improve the area. A second meeting will be held on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. After the group leaves town, they’ll have about a month to complete their final report.

“We want to be able to preserve what we have because we recognize how great it is,” said Carlson.

Both meetings will be held at 106 NE 1st Street.

