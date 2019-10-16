Breaking News
Design team chosen for new learning facility in Gulf Shores

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – A design team has been selected to build the new Gulf Coast Center’s Ecotourism & Sustainability facility.

The new facility will be a learning place, featuring classrooms and outdoor learning spaces. The facility will also include organic gardens and greenhouses, housing for instructors, rope courses and offices.

The project will be built on city property using RESTORE funds from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.

ArchitectureWorks and WATERSHED are the two firms chosen to build the new facility.

