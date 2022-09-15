FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s known as the triangle property because of its shape. It’s located between Highway 98, Veterans Drive and Homestead Avenue and might be easy to miss, but that’s all about to change once the land is converted to a public park.

“Walking trails, ADA accessible trails, maybe some biking trails those types of things,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

The city awarded the project to a design team this week. Thompson Engineering is now tasked with looking at what’s possible. It’s the first step in developing an outdoor space on 108 acres.

“They’ve partnered with Watershed who’s a local firm here to look at the environmental aspects,” said Sullivan. “Landscape, architects are involved, engineers are involved. Because it is in that Fly Creek watershed we want to make sure we’re good stewards of our environment.”

Part of the funding comes from a $1 million GOMESA grant awarded last year. That’s the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act which allows those dollars to go towards conservation and restoration projects. The City of Fairhope will look at ways to fund other parts of the project as each phase develops.

“We’ll continue to add as monies become available, as grant opportunities become available,” said Sullivan. “Outdoor classrooms, different things that Boy Scouts might be able to use, classrooms for teachers to be able to take their students and go look at different species of turtles.”

The city hopes to open the park by next October, but it will take several years to complete the full project. A public input meeting will be held in the coming months to discuss ideas for the park.