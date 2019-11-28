Deputies: Man rams wife’s truck, shoots her in stomach

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sheriff’s deputies say a man in the Little River Community in North Baldwin County shot his wife.

The suspect allegedly was driving behind his wife, rammed her truck off the road, then shot her in the stomach.

Deputies say he then barricaded himself inside his mother’s house until he ultimately surrendered to one of the sheriff’s office’s Crisis Response Team negotiators

The woman was flown to University Hospital in Mobile. There is no update on her condition at this time.

