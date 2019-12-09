Deputies lay out what happened during Foley officer-involved shooting

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office released the following information regarding the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred in Foley on December 1.

“On Sunday, December 1, 2019, the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit (BCMCU) was requested by the Foley Police Department to conduct an officer-involved shooting investigation.

At approximately 12:27 a.m., on December 1st, an officer with the Foley Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Brinks Willis Road.

While approaching the vehicle the officer noticed that the passenger, later identified as James Walker Stewart, was suspiciously moving about in the vehicle. During the stop, Mr. Stewart attempted to flee from the scene. The officer gave chase and made contact with Stewart. A physical altercation took place in the roadway as Mr. Stewart attempted to avoid arrest. Mr. Stewart was tased at least twice and a canine was deployed in an attempt to gain control of him. Those efforts were unsuccessful.

Mr. Stewart was again able to get away from the officer and he was found hiding in a nearby overgrown lot. Verbal commands were given to Mr. Stewart to show his hands, but he kept them under his body and near his waistband. Another physical altercation took place in the tall grass as the officer again tried to arrest him. During this exchange, Mr. Stewart reached for and grabbed the officer’s drawn firearm.

The officer discharged his firearm twice, injuring Mr. Stewart. Mr. Stewart is in stable condition, but he is still under medical care.

Mr. Stewart had an active felony warrant for his arrest at the time of this incident. He was also determined to be in possession of methamphetamine and a knife. The knife was located by BCMCU personnel near the shooting location.

The officer suffered minor injuries that he sustained during the fight. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The BCMCU will continue its independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting. Upon completion of the investigation, the facts will be presented to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office for review and presentation to a grand jury.”

