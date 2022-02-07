BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The old jail is getting a new look as contractors get ready to knock the whole thing down.

The gaping holes punched into walls are for easier access to what is inside. It’s the first real sign of the 65-million dollar expansion project announced more than a month ago.









A new docket room will be built at the corner of Hand Avenue and Third Street. The project will also include a new multi-story inmate tower to increase capacity from 650 inmates to over 900 inmates and a state-of-the-art control room.

But first, demolition crews have to get rid of the old jail before they can start building the new facility. The walls of the old building are expected to start coming down Tuesday morning.