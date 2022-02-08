BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — After weeks of getting ready, the walls of the original Baldwin County Jail in Bay Minette started coming down Tuesday.

The sound of demolition could be heard throughout downtown Bay Minette Tuesday as heavy machinery moved in and started taking down the original Baldwin County Jail.

The crashing of the walls could be felt in nearby buildings as piece by piece crews made way for the construction of the new multi-story tower, control and docket room.

“I can tell you they don’t build ’em like that anymore.” said Major Jimmy Milton who used to work in the old building. “Knowing that I walked through those walls in some of those areas it’s interesting. We actually found a door we had no idea was there.”

Demolition is expected to take at least another day or so to finish.

Next up to be demolished will be the administration building and then the historic water tower will be coming down.

The $65 million project is expected to be complete by the summer of 2025.