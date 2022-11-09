MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama Democrats have no problem keeping a closely watched state Senate seat as Vivian Davis Figures wins another term in office. Republicans tried to make inroads with redistricting. The new lines brought in some solidly red areas of Spanish Fort but that didn’t appear to move the needle.

Democrat Vivian Davis Figures wins with about two-thirds of the vote. That’s also the margin of the Democratic majority in the district. Republican Pete Riehm posted a concession online early Wednesday morning saying in part “we ran hard and long, but we came up short in the count. BUT, we did not come up short in heart and goodness!”

Figures thanks supporters for the win and welcomes the new members of her constituency into the district.

“I look forward to working with them and I will just have to show them what kind of woman I am and what kind of senator I will be toward them,” said State Senator Vivian Davis Figures. This is a district Republicans didn’t have to flip, even without it the GOP still retains a sizable majority in the state senate. We’ll have to see in four years if Republicans put up another candidate for District 33.