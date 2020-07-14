Demand increases for COVID-19 testing in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – If you’re looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Baldwin County, be prepared to wait and be patient. Long lines at urgent care facilities have reached 4 hours in some spots, while others aren’t taking so long to get you in the building for testing.

The Baldwin County Health Department continues to see an increase in demand, too.

“As we discussed just yesterday with our lab director we know that as more demand occurs across the state of Alabama, as well as state wide, then we certainly could have an increase in turnaround time,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The Baldwin County Health Department has already increased testing hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Last week that decision was made to increase hours from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“The health department may expand hours further,” said Dr. Landers.

Right now an appointment is required for testing at the health department.

The turnaround time for test results is hovering around 72 hours. The summer months are bringing more visitors to Baldwin County and the trends aren’t looking good.

“We have a very significant concern that this number will continue to increase,” Dr. Landers added.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories