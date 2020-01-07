Delays expected as Diverging Diamond work continues

MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) – Construction on Highway 181 has started for the newest interchange project, the Diverging Diamond. For months construction has been taking place at the ramps leading on and off of Interstate 10 in Malbis. The new concept is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion and other issues in the area.

On Tuesday northbound traffic on Highway 181 was down to one lane. The inside lane was closed through much of the day while work began on the stretch of roadway.

Alabama Department of Transportation crews plan to work on portions of Highway 181 over the next few months. Starting Tuesday alternating lane closures will be seen in the area from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily.

Drivers should expect heavier than usual traffic.

To view the Diverging Diamond concept video and to follow the lane closure updates, visit the Eastern Shore Diverging Diamond Facebook page here.

