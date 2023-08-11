ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Piece by piece, the buildings of the old Bama Bayou property in Orange Beach are starting to disappear.

“If it was up to me I said just blow it up at one time and we will have a party but some folks frowned on the explosion,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said.

Still, Kennon is glad to see something finally being done.

“This is more of a dismantling not a demolition so it’s going to take some time but it’s coming down,” he said.

The property was recently purchased by The Wharf owner Art Favre. An economic development agreement with the city allows for the demolition of almost half a dozen buildings. The wooden structures are going first.

“One day one building went down,” The Wharf General Manager Jason Clabo said. “They are moving all the debris out. The next building will probably take one day as well.”

Then the concrete buildings, closest to the Beach Express, will start coming down.

“Next week we could see a long arm crane start picking the top of this tower off and start seeing some of the taller structures come down,” Clabo said.

It has taken years to get to this point and for Kennon the sooner it’s gone, the better.

“If they don’t lock the gates I’m liable to sneak in the gates with some explosives and sort of add to it,” Kennon said.

What will be built in it’s place will be some sort of extension of the Wharf but what that will look like is still on the drawing board.