DEF LEPPARD and ZZ TOP ready to rock The Wharf

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — See Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Def Leppard and ZZ Top this September when the 20/20 vision tour rolls through Orange Beach.

The concert is set for September 28 and tickets will go on sale on February 21 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Def Leppard announced the 20/20 vision tour following the successful summer stadium tour with Motley Crue, which sold 1.1 million tickets.

Def Leppard front man Joe Elliott says of the tour, “What a year this is going to be! First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top! Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime it’s gonna be a real pleasure to finally do some shows together…maybe some of us will get to go for a spin with Billy in one of those fancy cars …” “We’re excited about hitting the road with Def Leppard this fall; we’ve been fans of theirs since forever,” says the aforementioned Billy F Gibbons. “We’ve been at this for 50 years now and the forthcoming run with them underscores that the good times are really just beginning.” He adds, “Joe Elliott is always welcome to ride ‘shotgun’ with us and we won’t even ask him to pay for the gas.” Live Nation, RED MOUNTAIN ENTERTAINMENT PRESS RELEASE

