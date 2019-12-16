Death investigation underway off Highway 181 in Malbis

Baldwin County

MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are conducting a death investigation off Highway 181 in Malbis. Police have taped off part of the Zaxby’s parking lot.

Several viewers contacted News 5 after seeing the large response. Police say it may have been a medical emergency, but they are investigating.

According to Daphne Police Department,

Around 7:00pm Daphne PD officers responded to the Zaxby’s in Malbis to assist EMS and Daphne Fire with a medical emergency. Life saving measures were attempted but proved unsuccessful on a female patient. The incident is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

