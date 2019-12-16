MALBIS, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are conducting a death investigation off Highway 181 in Malbis. Police have taped off part of the Zaxby’s parking lot.
Several viewers contacted News 5 after seeing the large response. Police say it may have been a medical emergency, but they are investigating.
According to Daphne Police Department,
Around 7:00pm Daphne PD officers responded to the Zaxby’s in Malbis to assist EMS and Daphne Fire with a medical emergency. Life saving measures were attempted but proved unsuccessful on a female patient. The incident is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.Daphne Police Department
- Death investigation underway off Highway 181 in Malbis
- Child dies after Christmas parade accident in Mt. Juliet
- Greene County School District to dismiss students early due to “enhanced” weather threats
- Starbucks apologizes to deputies who weren’t served at store
- Man diagnosed with brain tumor in Thailand returns