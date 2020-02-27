Death investigation underway in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a man was discovered inside a home on Miller Avenue while officers were there to serve an eviction notice.

Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrived around 8 o’clock Wednesday morning at a house at the end of Miller Avenue in Fairhope.

“The county came to do an eviction on a guy that lives here,” says Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police. “Somebody we know from dealing with in the past.”

Several knocks at the door went unanswered. Loudspeakers were used, with no response. Not long after that, more officers began arriving. More than two dozen law enforcement vehicles lined Section Street as officers geared up and prepared to make entry into the home.

“It’s just due to incidents that have happened in the past and they don’t want anyone to get hurt,” says Nolte.

Five hours after it began, entry was made. A man’s body was found inside. An investigation is now underway to positively identify that man and his cause of death.

Police believe they know who he is but are not releasing his name until family can be notified.

A man who described himself as a friend of the man who lives at the home told News 5 he has not been seen since December.

LATEST STORIES: