FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Police said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a deadly crash involving one car at Twin Beech Rd. and south Ingleside St. Saturday morning.

The FHP shared a Facebook post warning the public to “please avoid the area of Twin Beech Rd and Ingleside. The State is working a vehicle accident at this location.”

No other details are available at this time. WKRG is working to learn the cause of the crash and how many people were in the car.